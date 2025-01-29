Mostly sunny across South Florida with a light breeze

MIAMI - A cool start once again Wednesday across South Florida with temperatures in the low 60s and 50s. We'll enjoy a sunny afternoon with highs climbing to around 80 degrees.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Thursday morning will be cool again, with temperatures mostly in the low 60s and some upper 50s inland. Highs will remain near normal in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies with an east breeze.

Friday morning will be milder as lows will be closer to 70 degrees and highs will be near 80 degrees. The breeze will increase out of the south and the humidity will be on the rise.

It will be even warmer for the first weekend of February as we'll wake up to the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be back in the low 80s. It will feel a little more like Spring than Winter as the humidity will be higher. The chance of rain remains low this weekend.