Mostly dry, warm weather on tap for Thanksgiving after foggy start

A mostly dry forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday. CBS 4

MIAMI -- After a foggy start, South Florida will see plenty of sunshine and rising temperatures for the Thanksgiving holiday.

CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said there's a chance for spotty showers but it will be mostly clear and dry.

The high temperature Thursday is expected to top out in the mid-80s with lows dropping to the low 70s during the overnight.

Friday will be sunny and dry as well with a high temperature in the mid-80s. Lows will be in the low 70s, Warren said.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the region over the weekend but it won't drastically drop temperatures, Warren said.