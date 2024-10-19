More Than Pink Walk raises money for breast cancer

HIALEAH - Tracey Tynes-Horlback and her mother had breast cancer.

She is a survivor of 13 years but her mother died from it three years ago. She became inspired to do something about it.

"I knew when I was stronger and back on my feet that I would speak out and support other women who speak out about this disease," Tynes-Horlback said.

She's been a regular at the More Than Pink Walk and has helped raise $16,000 this year.

"It means everything to me because as a survivor I know the challenges that women and even some men face," she said.

More than 6,000 people participated in the walk Saturday at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah. The goal is to raise $700,000. So far they've already raised more than $500,000.

Lynette Hickenbotttom also is a survivor. Her daughter is now fighting her second bout with breast cancer and is in treatment. She said this kind of event emphasizes how often you should get checked out.

"I'm now mammograms because I had the cancer and I'm older," Hickenbottom said.

Organizers of the event tld CBS News Miami that more than 23,000 women in Florida will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 3,000 will dies from the disease.

Surgical oncologist Susan Kesmodel said the condition can run in the family.

"They can inherit a gene mutation from a family member that elevates their risk. And also women who just have a family history who don't have a gene mutation are also at an elevated risk," Kesmodel said.

CBS News Miami is a sponsor of the More Than Pink Walk, and CBS News Miami's Lauren Pastrana was the emcee.