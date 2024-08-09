More break-ins, stolen property reported at South Florida storage units

MIAMI - CBS News Miami has been trying to get solutions from Public Storage about several break-ins at South Florida facilities for months.

On Friday, we called the chairman of Public Storage's Board and he hung up and answered no questions.

Several people have come forward with stories of their precious items and in some cases, money being taken out of their storage units.

A woman who wished not to be identified said her grandmother's jewelry and $27,000 is now gone. She has filed a police report with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

CBS News Miami contacted the department about the incident, saying they are reviewing our request.

She believes whoever did it, climbed on top of her unit and cut it open where a gap in the ceiling remains.

The woman does have insurance through Public Storage's program called Orange Door. It offers four levels of coverage with limits at $3,000, $4,000 or $5,000. However, exclusions include currency, contracts, securities, lottery tickets, precious metals, jewelry, and watches.

At the end of July, John Landers told CBS News Miami his storage unit at a Hollywood Public Storage was broken into. His family heirlooms are gone and this week he was targeted again.

"They had cut off the two external locks, drilled out a third internal lock and then cut into the door," he said.

CBS News Miami has made multiple attempts to contact Public Storage by phone, on Twitter, and LinkedIn, but we have not heard back.