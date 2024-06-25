Miami woman says she is out hundreds of thousands of dollars after storage unit hit by thieves

Woman out thousands of dollars after thieves broke into her Wynwood public storage unit

WYNWOOD – A Miami woman is out hundreds of thousands of dollars after her public storage unit was hit by thieves.

Records from the Miami Police Department show this particular location has been hit more than a dozen times by theft in the last six months.

Antonella Formisano was renting out a storage unit at the Public Storage located at NW 36th Street in Miami while she was in between homes.

She noticed about two weeks ago that her key was no longer working. As a result, she got in contact with the company, which agreed to have the lock opened for free. However, when Formisano finally got inside, she realized a good portion of her possessions had been taken and rummaged through.

Monday, she called the police and filed a report.

Miami Police Department records reveal 14 burglary reports over the last six months at this Public Storage location.

Formisano took CBS News Miami into her unit and for perspective; to enter the facility and use the elevators you need a code.

"It's happening to other people and if we don't do anything about it, it's going to continue to happen to multiple people that're trusting to have their stuff safe in here and it's not safe," said Formisano.

While on the scene working on this report, CBS News Miami ran into a man who wished not to be on camera but told us his belongings were stolen twice and this was his last month using the facility.

Formisano has had many unpleasant interactions with the front office of the facility. While CBS News Miami crews were on location, the cops were called. We have reached out to Public Storage but have not gotten a response.

Formisano would like this Public Storage to be held accountable and for people to be aware of the risks of renting a storage unit from this facility.

"So clearly, there's something going on here and they need to be stopped," she said.

Formisano says she was told that the cameras at this facility don't work despite signage at the facility saying otherwise. Therefore, she says that she was told there is no video of what may have happened to her belongings.