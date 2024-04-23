Months after partial ceiling collapse, Tamarac condo residents desperate for repairs

TAMARAC - Some residents are living in a construction zone, months after rain and a beehive caused a partial ceiling collapse at the Bermuda Club Condominiums in Tamarac.

The 55+ older condo community shows signs of little to no work done in a couple of units impacted by February's rain when a drain blocked by a beehive caused part of a ceiling to come crashing down.

Water came rushing into 83-year-old Josephine Virt's condo because of that, she is forced to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Now, the condo she's owned and lived in for over 20 years is unlivable with no flooring and missing walls.

"They were supposed to fix it and they sent somebody here to fix it but they didn't have a permit for it and the city stopped them," said Virt's son-in-law Ronald De Gennaro.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones went back to the unit that experienced the ceiling collapse, that resident is now sleeping in her living room because the entire ceiling in her bedroom has been removed. She says she's gotten no timeline on when it's going to be fixed.

These residents and their loved ones are frustrated. "We're not looking to make any money off of this, we just want to get the floors fixed and possibly get my mother-in-law back in here and you know make things normal again," said De Gennaro.

We reached out to the property manager for the Bermuda Club, he says he's only been on the job for a month. When asked about the issues with Voet's unit, he says they had a construction company in there on Monday and he's waiting for their report to then present it to the board.

Virt's family has heard nothing about it they said.

Instead, De Gennaro says his wife has been emailing and calling the property managers to no avail and now they're considering legal action.

"We're desperate just to have them be responsible for their negligence to come and clean up and put things back to normal," he said.

According to numbers they ran, repairs could cost anywhere between $4,500 and $6,000. Virt's family just want the property managers to make good on their promise and fix the issues so their mom can go home.