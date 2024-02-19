Sunday's rain, drain blocked by beehive led to partial ceiling collapse at Tamarac apartment building

FORT LAUDERDALE - Sunday's rain and a blocked drain caused a partial ceiling collapse at a Tamarac building.

It happened at the Bermuda Club apartments in the 6200 block of NW 57th Street. The property manager said the roof drain blockage was caused by a large beehive.

Belen has lived in her unit for two years.

"I was ready to lie down and I saw dripping water and then I saw in front of my eyes that the roof collapsed. That's it, after that, I screamed," she said.

When the ceiling in her bedroom caved in, water started pouring in.

"The water was more than two inches at our feet," she said.

Two of her neighbors reported similar problems with their ceilings. Belen said the collapse came as a surprise.

"This is the first time, I've never even seen any markings on the ceiling or anything that there's water damage, nothing," she said.

A restoration company was called in to address the damage. The unit owners offered to put Belen in a hotel under the ceiling is repaired.

The beehive is scheduled to be removed on Monday.

The property management company, Next Generation Property Management, just took over the building in October.