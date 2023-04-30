Watch CBS News
Monroe County officials investigate after deputy found sleeping at wheel, arrested for DUI

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Monroe officials investigating after deputy arrested for DUI
Monroe officials investigating after deputy arrested for DUI 00:21

MONROE COUNTY -- Monroe County officers are investigating after a deputy was arrested for driving under the influence. 

Michael Lane, 27, was found asleep in a private vehicle at a Ramrod Key gas station around 2 a.m. while off-duty, according to authorities. 

He was arrested for DUI and placed on administrative leave without pay, pending an internal affairs investigation.  

