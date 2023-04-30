Monroe County officials investigate after deputy found sleeping at wheel, arrested for DUI
MONROE COUNTY -- Monroe County officers are investigating after a deputy was arrested for driving under the influence.
Michael Lane, 27, was found asleep in a private vehicle at a Ramrod Key gas station around 2 a.m. while off-duty, according to authorities.
He was arrested for DUI and placed on administrative leave without pay, pending an internal affairs investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.