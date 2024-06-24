Moment of silence held for those who died in Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside three years ago

Moment of silence held to honor those who died in Surfside condo collapse three years ago

MIAMI - A moment of silence was held early Monday morning to honor those who died when the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside collapsed three years ago.

Ninety-eight people were killed when the building abruptly collapsed. The moment of silence was held at 1:22 a.m. to mark the time of that collapse.

"It brings me back to the night that it happened," said Mike Noriega.

He rushed to the building that night in 2021.

"If you've ever had a dream that just felt so real that you had to convince yourself that it was not real, it was the opposite process for this. I had to convince myself that it was real because I was thinking things like, there's no way this building just collapsed. Was this an earthquake in the middle of the night in Miami? Was this a planned demolition and my grandmother, she just somehow forgot to tell us and we didn't have noticed and she's safe somewhere," he said.

Noriega's grandmother lived on the 6th floor, her balcony was still visible in the rubble when he arrived.

"They helped raise me, as much as my own parents did. And so to fathom that this woman that was truly the matriarch of our family was underneath there, that was almost impossible to accept," he said.

Pablo Langesfield said with every passing milestone he sees in other people's lives the pain gets worse. His 26-year-old daughter Nicole Langesfield was in the building with her new husband at the time.

"It's very hard for me, and I'm sure for many other families, to see an empty lot. It's also very hurtful to see all the friends having families and kids and getting married. My daughter's life was cut short at 26 years old," he said.

For weeks after the collapse first responders worked tirelessly searching through the rubble for survivors and the remains of those who died.

Rabbi Yossi Harling is a chaplain with the Miami-Dade police department. He said it was unlike any other tragedy he's helped with.

"Usually there's a shooting tragedy and a day later, you know, you pick up the pieces. Here for 30 days, you know I was there with the families for 30 days straight, and every day the families are coming together and saying 'did find our loved one, did you find a loved one'. The beginning was in order for them, hopefully, they'll be back with them alive and then eventually, at least, bury them and it was for 30 days straight for some families, some got it earlier, that was something's very difficult," he said.

Three years later, the families are still searching for answers as to why. An investigation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology is currently underway. Investigators have focused on the pool deck, which is strongly believed to be the starting point of the Surfside collapse.

