Torch burning in honor of Surfside victims finally extinguished to let "the 98 souls rest in peace"

SURFSIDE - Wednesday marked one year of the final person in Surfside collapse was recovered. Now a torch burning in their honor has been turned off.

"May the 98 souls rest in peace, may the families find strength," said officials during the emotional ceremony, turning a knob to extinguish the flame burning symbolically for the victims of the Champlain Tower collapse.

It was lit on June 27, and it was extinguished July 20th, which marked the 27th day. It went out at 8:09, which is when they pull out the last soul.

Estelle Hadaya was that 98th and final victim recovered from the collapse. Everyone from first responders to town officials were out to pay their respects to everyone who lost their lives. Even former Champlain Towers South owners were in attendance to show their support.

"It was basically praying for all the families that lost their loved ones and all our friends I lost on my floor. And I want to show my respect for everyone who was here and thank the first responders who did all the effort the best they could," said Champlain Towers South owner Randy Rose.

Town officials say the flames may be out but their efforts to heal and investigation what caused the tower to collapse continues.