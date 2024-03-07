Preliminary report released on Surfside condo collapse

MIAMI - Brand new information Thursday on the investigation into what caused the fall of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

The federal agency in charge of figuring out a cause just wrapped up its detailed update on its nearly three-year search for what happened in June 2021.

Thursday's meeting focused on design defects in construction and a lack of meeting safety standards—not just today's but those back in 1979 when Champlain Towers was first being built.

Investigators said that it is clear that the design of the pool deck and tower did not meet strength and other requirements of that time, leading to what we saw happen more than 40 years later.

"We have very, we think, conclusive evidence now that the pool deck collapsed before the tower did in a gross manner," said Glenn Bell, Team Associate Lead, Champlain Towers South NCST NIST.

Investigators have long focused on the pool deck, which is strongly believed to be the starting point of the Surfside collapse.

But the question remains: Why did it collapse?

"Several columns have moderate strength deficiencies and design strength does not comply with the original codes and standards," added Fahim Sadek, Project Leader, Champlain Towers South NCST NIST.

To answer that question, investigators are looking at everything. This includes the columns, concrete mixtures, corrosion, the building's foundation, and the effects of vibrations from construction from neighboring buildings.

"100s of possible failure initiation points in the structural and geotechnical elements," added Bell.

Narrowed down to about two dozen failure hypotheses. One of the most likely scenarios is the pool deck slab-column connections.

"Protection the concrete provides rebar is compromised by cracking... resulting in corrosion," said Scott Jones, another project leader for NCST NIST.

Pointing out a history of water leaking into the garage and around the pool.

Investigators also believe the columns along the south edge of the tower are another likely initiation point for the collapse. But everything they've discovered and reported so far is subject to change as this investigation progresses.

"The whole goal from this investigation is to learn from it and bring about improvement in codes and changes in practice to minimize the chance that a disaster like this terrible tragedy could happen again, " said Bell.

We also learned more about the timing of the collapse.

The pool deck collapsed more than four minutes before the building. But that does not mean the collapse started there. Investigators repeated multiple times they have not ruled out the possibility something in the towers themselves initiated the collapse.

Click here to see the Cross-Project Panel Theme 1: Timeline and Evidence Collection.

Click here to see the Cross-Project Panel Theme 2: Timeline and Evidence Collection.

Click here to see the Cross-Project Panel Theme 3: Timeline and Evidence Collection.