Mobile Home Park community off Pembroke Road dealing with eviction

Pembroke Park - In a field at the back of Lakeside Park Estates Mobile Home Park off Pembroke Road, concrete and pieces of mobile homes are piling up.

It's what's left of some homesites after the park owner notified tenants in March they were being evicted.

There are over 200 homesites that residents rent.

Trinity Broadcasting Network, the owner of the park did not respond to requests for comment.

Since residents were informed of the eviction, at least 100 have left.

Laurie Laney, who has lived here for 20 years hasn't figured out her next move.

"It's very sad because not only did we live here we loved the place," she said.

That love hasn't been returned, since residents say trinity hasn't been keeping up maintenance on the lake and property.

After some residents pushed back on the sudden eviction notice, Broward County brokered an agreement with Trinity.

It included giving tenants until the end of the year to move out. Various compensation depending on when and how someone moved put, and a promise that future buildings on the site would include senior and affordable housing.

Tenant Nancy Sanderson has been looking into assisted living but hasn't found a new place to live.

"It's a little scary. This has been a nice home. And I feel uprooted."

The tenant advocacy group, 'Florida rising' is helping the residents put forth a new set of demands they will present to Broward commissioners on August 25th.

It includes extending the time for eviction. A guarantee that no demolition will happen until there is full vacancy and also provides a relocation fund.

"There are families that don't know what to do. If we could move we would move," said Laney.