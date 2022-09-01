Watch CBS News
Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old Jorge Morales who has autism

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The FDLE has issued a missing child alert for 6-year-old Jorge Morales who has autism.

Jorge, known as Jojo, was last seen in the 23700 block of SW 184 Avenue in Miami.

Investigators believe the boy was taken by his 45-year-old father, who is also named Jorge Morales.

The boy's mother, who was awarded custody, went to pick him up over the weekend and found his father's home empty with their phone numbers disconnected.

The 6-year-old was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

