Miramar woman dies after falling from mango tree in her yard, police say

A Miramar neighborhood is mourning after a woman died Monday morning in what police say was a tragic accident outside her home.

Miramar police identified the woman as 56-year-old Lucrecia Cardozo, who lived at the home in the Grand Caye subdivision of the Silver Lakes Phase 3 community near Southwest 176th Avenue and Southwest 21st Street, just west of Interstate 75.

Police spokeswoman Janice McIntosh said Cardozo suffered fatal injuries after falling from the mango tree.

Neighbors remember Lucrecia Cardozo, 56, who died after falling from her beloved mango tree, often sharing its fruit with the community. CBS News Miami

"Remember that accidents do happen," McIntosh told CBS News Miami. "Here we have this woman who was picking mangos from her tree and she fell and she succumbed to her injuries. This is just an innocent thing. She was picking mangoes and she fell."

Detectives spent much of Monday investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall. Chopper 4 flew over the scene, where Cardozo's body was covered with a tarp beside the tree.

McIntosh said a neighbor discovered Cardozo and called 911.

While investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened, McIntosh urged residents to take precautions when harvesting fruit from trees.

"We want people to watch out for ladders and electrical lines to the tree that can cause a problem," she said.

Neighbors remember her generosity

Those who knew Cardozo said they will remember her not for the tragedy, but for her kindness.

Longtime neighbor Ryan Raymond recalled how Cardozo regularly shared mangoes from the same tree with families throughout the neighborhood.

"When she came by, it was such a sweet thought, just to give away mangos from the big trees in the yard," Raymond said. "My brother loved mangos. He was thrilled. When she came by, it was so sweet."

Cardozo's ex-husband told CBS News Miami she lived at the home with her teenage daughter. He said the family is "in shock" as they grieve the sudden loss.

Police have not released any additional details as the investigation continues.