Miramar family speaks out after loved one, US sailor, lost at sea while deployed

Miramar family speaks out after loved one is lost at sea while deployed in Red Sea

MIRAMAR - The loved ones of a U.S. sailor from Miramar, who was lost at sea, are speaking out as gifts were delivered to their home by the city's Vice Mayor and Miramar Police.

The defense department said 34-year-old Oriola Michael Aregbesola was serving as an aviation machinist's mate 2nd class on the USS Mason that was deployed to the Red Sea when he went overboard on March 20th.

Aregbesola had been assigned to the Swamp Foxes of the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron and had joined the US Navy in July of 2020.

He was among 7,000 American sailors deployed to the Red Sea after Houthi rebels attacked commercial shipping in the area. The Houthis are in solidarity with Hamas.

Aregbesola's wife Deanna Aregbesola told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "He was a very selfless man. This was a great loss for the family. He was devoted to the Navy. It changed everything for us and provided a lot for us. I appreciate everything that they are doing for us. It means so much."

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis organized the mission to help the sailor's wife and 4-year-old son Michael as they delivered groceries, flowers, toys and $900 worth of gift cards.

The sailor's son Michael said, "This was cool."

His mother-in-law Marva Mathurin said, "He meant the world to us. He was like a son. He came here from Nigeria in 2017 and he wanted to show this country that he wanted to come here and be part of the U.S."

His father-in-law Michael McGhi said, "He came to America to support this country. It was a great opportunity for him. We are really, really going to miss him. He was more than a son-in-law. He was like a son. I am shaken and broken to the core. He is lost and we can not find his body."

Vice Mayor Davis said, "We feel it was fitting to show our support. As was mentioned, the family has lived here for 20 years and is known in the community and we wanted to step in and support them."

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss added, "This is someone who made the ultimate sacrifice and we are Miramar residents and we are family in this city and we support them right now."

Nigerian American Murphy Folorunsho said, "It's a big blow to us. This was a man who came here and got his degree. As a Nigerian American, I want to say this man represented us really well."

Nigerian American Antonia Ogbanufe said, "He's done a lot. I am glad he was able to serve and willing to serve. It is sad he paid the ultimate price."

Family members say they have been in touch with representatives of the defense department.

The US Department of Defense has not said how Aregbesola went overboard. They said that it is under investigation.