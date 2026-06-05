Miramar joins growing number of South Florida cities cracking down on using RVs as homes

The city of Miramar is joining many other South Florida communities that are cracking down on recreational vehicles being used as living quarters.

On Wednesday night, Miramar commissioners approved an amendment that was designed to address the illegal use of RVs as rental housing.

Sponsored by Commissioner Yvette Colbourne, the ordinance was developed in response to a growing number of complaints regarding unauthorized occupancy.

According to code enforcement, there were 80 complaints last year about RVs being used as rentals, with some of them hooked up to water, sewer and electricity.

"They are parked on sidewalks and it's not only illegal, it's a safety issue," Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne said.

Miramar is now joining other South Florida communities like Hialeah, Miami Gardens and Opa-locka with an ordinance prohibiting the use of RVs as living quarters.

"For me, it doesn't bother me," Laz Soto said. "If someone has an RV and they park it in their property, that's their business. Right?"

Soto has an RV parked in his Miramar back yard.

"If I have to go out and I'm staying at a job site for a couple of days I have my own office there," Soto said.

Now, homeowners can have only one RV, they must register with the city, it cannot be used as living quarters and fines will start at $300.

"For me, it doesn't bother me," Soto said.

And with the affordability crisis growing, it's sometimes a necessary option. One that Soto understands.

"There's people who just can't afford renting a one-bedroom for $2,000 or $3,000 in this day and age," he said.

The city of Miramar does have housing help available, so people don't need to live in an RV.

"We address it as best we can and let them know what's available so that they can apply for affordable housing," Colbourne said.