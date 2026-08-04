Released Venezuelan woman details poor conditions at Broward ICE facility: "I feel like I was an animal, dirty"

A Venezuelan immigrant has spoken out about her experience in federal detention after being released from a facility in Miramar earlier this week.

Claudia Rodriguez, who has a pending political asylum case, said she was held at the Miramar Immigration facility for eight days after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last month. Rodriguez, who previously held Temporary Protected Status (TPS), described the conditions inside the facility as unsanitary, alleging that the room and toilets were rarely cleaned.

"I feel like I was an animal in a zoo on the floor, dirty," Rodriguez said.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz held a news conference regarding the case, noting that Rodriguez is among the many families who have lost their TPS status. The congresswoman highlighted the discrepancy in the detention timeline, noting that although detainees are typically held for only 72 hours, Rodriguez remained in custody for more than a week.

"So everyone is sleeping, eating, pooping, going to the bathroom in this small detention room," Wasserman Schultz said.

Following her time in Miramar, Rodriguez was transferred to a facility in Pompano Beach, which she described as an improvement, though she alleged the facility still lacked proper health care. She specifically raised concerns regarding the treatment of pregnant detainees, claiming staff was reluctant to provide medical exams to avoid creating records of pregnancies.

Rodriguez was released Monday wearing an ankle monitor, which was removed later that day after she posted bond.

"This is not the end of my story. It's just the beginning of a new chapter where I hope my voice can help, and into something that will bring hope and help a lot of other people," Rodriguez said.

Despite her experience, Rodriguez emphasized her commitment to her current home. "I'm Venezuelan, and I feel for Venezuela. Everyone knows the injustice that is still being held in Venezuela, but my home is here. This is what I call home," she said.