Miramar police ID suspected porch pirate

MIRAMAR - Miramar police say they have identified a suspect behind a series of package thefts in their city.

Investigators believe it is 29-year-old Derrick Robinson, who was caught on camera as a porch pirate on the prowl, removing packages in the River Run community last month.

Video shows the suspect getting out of the passenger side of a black Nissan and taking several boxes.

Police say packages were stolen from at least three homes in the area.

Police urge anyone who knows where Robinson might be or who can identity the driver to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.