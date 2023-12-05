Caught on video: "Porch pirate" sought by Miramar police

MIRAMAR - Police in Miramar are asking the community's help to identify a woman they say is a porch pirate, who was caught on surveillance video in the River Run community.

Police said this "porch pirate" stole at least three packages in the community.

"She may be responsible for even more thefts," police said.

The unidentified woman is seen wearing jeans a one-shoulder blue tank top and gold jewelry.

She was seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle.

No word if she had any accomplices.

If you recognize her, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.