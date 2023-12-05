Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on video: "Porch pirate" sought by Miramar police

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Caught on video: "Porch pirate" sought by Miramar police
Caught on video: "Porch pirate" sought by Miramar police 00:24

MIRAMAR - Police in Miramar are asking the community's help to identify a woman they say is a porch pirate, who was caught on surveillance video in the River Run community. 

porchpirate.png
Miramar police search for "porch pirate"  CBS News Miami

Police said this "porch pirate" stole at least three packages in the community. 

"She may be responsible for even more thefts," police said. 

The unidentified woman is seen wearing jeans a one-shoulder blue tank top and gold jewelry.

She was seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle. 

No word if she had any accomplices. 

If you recognize her, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.  

First published on December 5, 2023 / 4:52 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.