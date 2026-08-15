4-month-old girl airlifted in critical condition after Miramar single-vehicle crash, police say

A 4-month-old girl is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Miramar on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Miramar police said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Southwest 173rd Avenue.

The baby's mother told investigators that she was driving with her two children when she heard her baby crying and reached into the back seat to help feed her. This caused her foot to press on the accelerator by mistake, and the car swerved into a tree, according to police.

The infant was airlifted as a trauma alert to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The mother was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a precaution, but was not injured. The second child in the car, a boy, was not hurt either, but was also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The Miramar Police Department's Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating the crash. No additional information has been released.