Mild start Sunday morning with nice and mainly dry weather leading up to Super Bowl 58 kickoff

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 2/11/2024
South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 2/11/2024 01:47

MIAMI — Mild start this Sunday with low to mid-70s.

We are waking up with a few showers but the rain chance is low today. A warm, breezy afternoon ahead with highs climbing to around 80 degrees with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Some stray showers can't be ruled out.

This evening will be nice, mild and mainly dry with mid-70s around kickoff time for the Super Bowl.

Monday morning will be mild again with low 70s. Warmer and breezy Monday afternoon with highs closer to the mid-80s with the potential for a few showers.

Our next cold front moves in Tuesday with scattered showers possible that morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Lows will fall to the upper 50s on Wednesday morning. It will be a chilly start for Valentine's Day. But then, highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Late-week lows will be in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.  

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 9:00 AM EST

