Mild start Sunday morning with nice and mainly dry weather leading up to Super Bowl 58 kickoff

MIAMI — Mild start this Sunday with low to mid-70s.

CBS News Miami

We are waking up with a few showers but the rain chance is low today. A warm, breezy afternoon ahead with highs climbing to around 80 degrees with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Some stray showers can't be ruled out.

This evening will be nice, mild and mainly dry with mid-70s around kickoff time for the Super Bowl.

Monday morning will be mild again with low 70s. Warmer and breezy Monday afternoon with highs closer to the mid-80s with the potential for a few showers.

CBS News Miami

Our next cold front moves in Tuesday with scattered showers possible that morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Lows will fall to the upper 50s on Wednesday morning. It will be a chilly start for Valentine's Day. But then, highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Late-week lows will be in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.

CBS News Miami