A mild South Florida morning gives way to a dry, cloudy day with temperatures in the lower 80s

MIAMI -- After a milder morning, South Floridians should expect to enjoy another nice day on Sunday! High pressure to the north of our area will continue to keep conditions dry. Expect a bit more cloud cover today, with low clouds moving in from the east through the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the lower 80s, and be a touch warmer than yesterday.

Expect quiet conditions through Tuesday, but a cold front is coming. CBS News Miami

The warming trend will continue through Wednesday out ahead our next cold front. Expect quiet conditions through Tuesday, but a cold front, along with some of the remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Sara being swept up by that front, will end this quiet stretch on Wednesday. A line of rain and potentially a few isolated storms will move through during the day Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the state.

The rain will clear out quickly by Wednesday night, leaving us dry and much cooler behind the front for the end of the week. In fact, this front will bring the coolest air of the season so far to South Florida! Many will need to dawn the jackets Friday and Saturday morning as low temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s across the region. High temperatures will run about 5 degrees below average from Thursday through the start of the weekend, with temperatures only expected to reach into the middle 70s each afternoon.