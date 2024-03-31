Turner: "Chaos caucus" wants to block any Congressional action Rep. Mike Turner says there is a "chaos caucus" who want to block any Congressional action 07:23

Washington — Rep. Mike Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on Sunday derided a group of lawmakers that he says have continued to "stop everything" in Congress amid opposition toward additional aid to Ukraine and a possible effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"Unfortunately, the chaos caucus has continued to want to stop everything that occurs in Congress," the Ohio Republican said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "It's not as if they have an alternative plan, they're just against those things that are necessary that we're doing."

Turner said an aid package to Ukraine in its war against Russia is "necessary for national security," noting that it has widespread support in Congress despite some opposition on the fringes. After a commitment by Johnson to bring forward supplemental funding for U.S. allies when lawmakers return from recess next week, Turner expressed confidence that an aid package can pass through both chambers and receive the president's signature.

On the effort to oust Johnson, which has been pushed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene due to frustrations with his handling of government funding, Turner said that House Democratic leadership has been clear that they will not join House conservatives looking to remove him from his post, likely saving his speakership should it reach that point.

Rep. Mike Turner on "Face the Nation," March 31, 2024. CBS News

Greene, a Georgia Republican, filed a motion to vacate earlier this month, teasing a possible vote to oust Johnson. That effort could gain steam should Johnson bring up a vote on funding for Ukraine. But it remains unclear whether there's enough political will among the House GOP conference more broadly to oust and replace another speaker.

The House Republican conference has had a turbulent year, with five departures in recent months that have shrunk the already-narrow GOP majority. Turner said that the pattern shows how "radical" fringes and individuals can cause disruptions in the conference.

"That's what we have seen. That certainly makes it difficult for people who just want to get the job done," Turner said. "In the area of national security, I think Speaker Johnson made it very clear that we have his support to get national security agenda items done and I think we will."