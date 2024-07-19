Microsoft outages caused by CrowdStrike glitch impact South Florida. Here's which organizations are having issues

MIAMI — Airlines, banks, health systems, television networks and other organizations around the world that rely on Microsoft 365 applications were hit by widespread outages on Friday linked to the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Thousands of flights and train services were canceled while multiple other public and retail services experienced major disruptions.

Here in South Florida, many agencies have been alerted about the outage and immediately warned the public about it. Here's what organizations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties were impacted:

University of Miami & UHealth

The CrowdStrike outage impacted the University of Miami in the early morning hours on Friday, causing both the university and the UM Health System to experience connectivity issues across various apps, including UChart. The organization also stated that the outage has not compromised their data's security and confidentiality.

In an 11:45 a.m. update on Facebook, UM stated its IT department has brought the majority of its systems back online and that there are isolated workstations that may need further attention.

July 19, 2024 11:45 a.m.

"All UHealth hospitals and clinics remain open as scheduled and are under normal operations for patients," it shared.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue

Both the Miami-Dade Police Department and Fire Rescue shared on X that they were not impacted by the outage.

#MDFR's Communication system has not been affected by the Microsoft outage. Our emergency services continue operating as usual.

"Our services are running as usual," MDPD shared, which MDFR reposted.

If you need assistance, please call 911 for emergencies and 305-4-POLICE for non-emergencies.

City of Miami

The City of Miami shared on X that it was impacted by the outage and experienced issues with its customer services. However, the city reassured the public that 911 calls were not impacted.

Update: Our website, https://t.co/vDzMHwett1 is back up and running and all online services are now accessible via the website.

In a 12:50 p.m. update, the city shared that miami.gov has returned to normal operations.

Broward County Sheriff's Office

The Broward County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Miami that it has not experienced any issues on its end related to the outage.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare told CBS News Miami that it has not been directly impacted by the outages but they are working with its vendors that do have them.

"We do not expect the incident to impact our ability to provide care to our patients," the organization said in a statement.

Mount Sinai Hospital & Medical Center

Mount Sinai told CBS News Miami it was not impacted by the outage because it does not use CrowdStrike.

"All major systems are fully operational as we continue to deliver the highest quality of care to our patients," the health system said in a statement.

Baptist Health

Baptist Health told CBS News Miami it is "actively working" to assess the impact of the outage and address any system issues to "ensure continuous care delivery," but most of its services and apps are operational.

Miami-Dade Transit

We are aware of the global technical outage involving CrowdStrike and currently have not been impacted. Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and STS service continues to operate with normal weekday service.

Miami-Dade Transit shared on X that it is aware of the outage but ensured commuters that the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and STS services are still operating with normal weekday service.

Broward County Transit

Broward County Transit also shared on X that it has not been impacted by the outage and its systems are "operating as normal."

BROWARD COUNTY TRANSIT UNAFFECTED BY WORLD WIDE INTERNET OUTAGE, system operating as normal.

BROWARD COUNTY TRANSIT UNAFFECTED BY WORLD WIDE INTERNET OUTAGE, system operating as normal.

"Passengers of Broward County Transit can have a sigh of relief this morning knowing that their early morning commute is unaffected by the worldwide internet outage currently affecting millions," the agency shared. "Riders can use BCT as usual throughout the day."