Microsoft investigating outage affecting Microsoft 365, Outlook and other services

By
Megan Cerullo
Megan Cerullo

Thousands of Microsoft customers are reporting difficulty accessing the technology company's suite of Microsoft 365 services, including email program Outlook, Teams and other tools. 

Users started reporting problems accessing Microsoft applications on Thursday afternoon, according to Downdetector, a site tracking website outages. Complaints spiked at around 3 p.m. EST, when 16,000 people said they were having trouble accessing Microsoft 365. 

Microsoft acknowledged the problem, stating on its website that "users may be seeing degraded service functionality or be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services."

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the service outage. 

In a statement on X, the company said it is investigating the issue and trying to restore service.

