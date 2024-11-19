Miami's VITAS building sparks debate over skyline aesthetics

MIAMI - The brightly painted VITAS building in downtown Miami has become the center of a heated debate: Opinions are sharply divided on whether it's a masterpiece of art or an eyesore tarnishing the city's skyline.

District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo held a press conference on Tuesday at Bayfront Park's Challenger Memorial, voicing his demand for the building to be repainted immediately. He claims the colorful exterior, which has remained unchanged for over a year, detracts from Miami's iconic downtown view.

"My understanding is that the owners of the building had issues with the city over code violations, and as a result, they painted it like this to make a point," Carollo alleged. "They're not thinking about our residents and it's ruining the skyline."

The VITAS building's vibrant design has drawn mixed reactions from residents and visitors.

Mike Tocco, a tourist, praised the building's artistic flair. "We're tourists, and we were walking by. It's pretty incredible. We sat and took a few photos. It seems artistic and cultural. Honestly, I think it looks good. Fun and festive."

Not everyone shares Tocco's enthusiasm. Local pedestrian Milana Loio expressed her disapproval. "I don't like it. The appearance is not so good."

Another Miami resident, Linda Riberio, added, "I'd rather it be all one color or something more uniform."

Carollo is particularly eager to see the building repainted before Miami's New Year's Eve celebration at Bayfront Park, an event that attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees from around the world.

CBS News Miami reached out to the building's owner for comment regarding Carollo's accusations. The response? A firm "no comment."

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: The VITAS building has cemented its place as a polarizing piece of Miami's urban landscape.