Miami woman arrested after $1.7 million in counterfeit goods found at home and storage unit, detectives say

A Miami woman was arrested Tuesday after Miami-Dade detectives said she ran a large counterfeit goods operation from her home, selling fake luxury items in person and through Instagram.

According to her arrest report, Liudmila Perez-Labrada, 36, was charged with counterfeiting goods valued at $20,000 or more, involving 1,000 or more items.

Liudmila Perez-Labrada Miami-Dade Corrections

Detectives say the investigation started in February with a tip from Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers and a complaint from Miami-Dade County Regulatory.

Investigators linked an Instagram page at the center of the complaint called "Elegance and Glamour" to Perez-Labrada.

Between February and June, the arrest report said a private investigator working with detectives made four undercover purchases through the Instagram page. Items included a Louis Vuitton handbag, a Gucci crossbody bag, an Alo top, and two Louis Vuitton bathing suits, according to the report.

Payments were made through an undercover Zelle account and confirmed as received by Munekas Boutique LLC, which detectives say is Perez-Labrada's business.

Brand representatives for Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Alo reviewed the purchased items and provided affidavits stating the goods were counterfeit, according to the report.

Detectives subpoenaed Zelle records tied to the phone number used in the transactions. The records, covering Nov. 1, 2025, through April 14, showed more than 570 deposit transactions totaling over $112,000. Payment memos referenced specific brand names and item descriptions consistent with what Perez-Labrada was allegedly selling, detectives said.

On July 22, detectives executed a search warrant at Perez-Labrada's home, located at Northwest 81st Terrace and 32nd Avenue in Miami. A woman identified as J. Castro Dominguez was at the property and gave a sworn statement saying she had come to buy counterfeit merchandise from Perez-Labrada after seeing her Instagram posts and scheduling an appointment.

Inside the home, detectives found a retail-store-style setup in one room with merchandise openly displayed. Another room was used for storage. Perez-Labrada also told detectives she had a storage unit nearby and gave written consent to search it. Detectives found more suspected counterfeit merchandise there.

Items seized included handbags, shoes, jewelry, clothing, swimwear, sunglasses, and accessories from more than two dozen brands, including Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Balenciaga, Cartier, Fendi, Miu Miu, Nike, Adidas, Tiffany and Co., and others.

Private brand investigators examined all seized merchandise and confirmed it was counterfeit, the affidavit states. They estimated the total retail value of the seized items, if authentic, would have been about $1.7 million.

Perez-Labrada was not arrested the day of the search because she had recently undergone major surgery and had visible medical bandages, according to the affidavit. Detectives told her they would return to arrest her at a later date.

She was taken into custody Aug. 25 at her workplace in Miami Lakes.

When she appeared in bond court, the judge found probable cause for the charge, which she noted that wasn't the first one for the defendant. Perez-Labrada was given $7,500 bond, and as of Wednesday afternoon, it is unknown if she posted bond.