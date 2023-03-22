Miami Weather: Partly cloudy with pleasant afternoon temps

MIAMI - Great weather is just oozing from South Florida this week.

High pressure controls our weather with a gusty easterly wind up to 20mph. The atmosphere is dry and that is helping to make it feel good outside right now. Expect a few clouds but no rain.

Highs should reach the lower 80s through Thursday.

What to expect NEXT Weather

Winds shift to the south and then southwest this weekend which means higher temps and humidity. A cold front tries to move south from northern Florida but it won't have much luck. So we'll remain hot and dry with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Cindy Preszler