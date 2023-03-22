Miami Weather: Partly cloudy with pleasant afternoon temps
MIAMI - Great weather is just oozing from South Florida this week.
High pressure controls our weather with a gusty easterly wind up to 20mph. The atmosphere is dry and that is helping to make it feel good outside right now. Expect a few clouds but no rain.
Highs should reach the lower 80s through Thursday.
Winds shift to the south and then southwest this weekend which means higher temps and humidity. A cold front tries to move south from northern Florida but it won't have much luck. So we'll remain hot and dry with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
NEXT Weather meteorologist Cindy Preszler
