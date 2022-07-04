Miami Weather: hot & humid July 4th, nice night for fireworks

MIAMI - Passing showers during the morning hours on this 4th of July will end by late morning as an easterly flow pushes them towards the west.

Summertime storms will develop inland and track towards the west coast. South Florida this afternoon will be mainly dry with sizzling sunshine.

Fourth of July afternoon high temperatures will top 90 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will rise to the mid-90s and up to 100 degrees with an ocean breeze that will not be enough to cool things down.

The grilling forecast looks rain-free, hot, and humid through the afternoon. Evening hours this Independence Day will be warm and muggy with just a few clouds rolling by.

Beach goers should keep in mind that there are dangerous rip currents due to the persistent onshore wind and so the rip current risk remains high on Monday.

There are no advisories for boaters, seas are 2 to 3 feet and the water is a moderate chop with east-southeast wind at 10 to 15 knots.

As the sun sets at 8:17 pm, South Florida will be under partly cloudy skies with dry conditions on the radar. It's going to be a nice summer evening for Independence Day fireworks in South Florida.

Temperatures this evening will be in the lower 80s and we'll stay dry.

Looking ahead, the current weather pattern remains through Tuesday so expect showers early in the day. Then, moisture surges late week with scattered storms returning on Thursday.