Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Heat is on, Saharan dust will keep rain chances low

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 7/10/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 7/10/2023 7AM 00:35

MIAMI - The heat is on across South Florida this week.

A Heat Advisory continues through 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the extreme heat. Highs will climb to the mid-90s and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

feels-like-today.png
Seek shade or A/C NEXT Weather

It is important to drink plenty of fluids, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during the afternoon hours. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions and take frequent breaks if you work outside.

Dry, Saharan dust has moved in leading to hazy skies and lower air quality. If you have any respiratory conditions, you should limit your time outdoors. The dust will keep the rain chance lower and only a few storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

More of the same weather pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday as the oppressive heat continues as highs will soar to the mid-90s. It will feel like the triple digits when you factor in the high humidity. Spotty storms will be possible every afternoon.

next-wx-7-day.png
What to expect NEXT Weather

Another plume of Saharan air moves in late week which will prevent widespread storm development.

This weekend the rain chance rises due to more of a southeast breeze and more moisture. Scattered storms are likely Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.