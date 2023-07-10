NEXT Weather: Heat is on, Saharan dust will keep rain chances low

MIAMI - The heat is on across South Florida this week.

A Heat Advisory continues through 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the extreme heat. Highs will climb to the mid-90s and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

It is important to drink plenty of fluids, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during the afternoon hours. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions and take frequent breaks if you work outside.

Dry, Saharan dust has moved in leading to hazy skies and lower air quality. If you have any respiratory conditions, you should limit your time outdoors. The dust will keep the rain chance lower and only a few storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

More of the same weather pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday as the oppressive heat continues as highs will soar to the mid-90s. It will feel like the triple digits when you factor in the high humidity. Spotty storms will be possible every afternoon.

Another plume of Saharan air moves in late week which will prevent widespread storm development.

This weekend the rain chance rises due to more of a southeast breeze and more moisture. Scattered storms are likely Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s.