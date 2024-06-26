Miami Seaquarium attorney on eviction lawsuit: "We'll fight this until the very end"

MIAMI - The Miami Seaquarium is responding to the termination of its lease and eviction lawsuit by Miami-Dade County.

The company's attorney says they are not going anywhere and will fight this decision until the very end.

"We are here to stay. We are here to operate in Miami-Dade County and to serve the people who want to see the facility to stay here," said Hilton Napoleon, the Miami Seaquarium's attorney.

After over 60 years in business, the Miami Seaquarium is on the verge of being evicted.

Their attorney claims many of the issues cited by the county were inherited, like the whale bowl which they say is closed to the public.

"There's plans to demolish it and we are waiting on a permit from Miami-Dade County to demolish the whale bowl that Lolita used to be in," said Napoleon.

Another reason for the eviction was the alleged mistreatment of the animals, including a seal that recently died.

"You know it had an abdominal issue that's been going on. We tested it. It died. It's something like all of us. You know we can have a heart attack and die. It's kind of the same thing," Edwin Gonzalez, the executive director for the Miami Seaquarium.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado released a statement saying:

"Our ultimate priority has always been to ensure the safety and well-being of the hundreds of animals in the Seaquarium's care, and it's critical that we proceed in a manner that best protects them. Miami-Dade County continues to believe that the grounds for the termination of the lease are still present, and for that reason, we have decided to continue with the eviction process in court."

"Let's call a spade a spade. The county was contacted by people about the land and that is what this about. Nothing else. It's not about the animals. It is not about the facilities. Something smells fishy," said Napoleon

Miami Seaquarium said despite numerous reports their animals are up to code with the USDA and receive 24-hour care.

"We have a new vet here with new vet techs, who are taking care of the animals that satisfied the USDA," said Gonzalez.

"As far as the nail in the throat for the dolphin, we can go out to the dolphin experience and there is a high tide. When the water comes up things come over from Biscayne Bay and they drop into the dolphin encounter," said Napoleon.

The mayor and commissioner also thanked the residents and advocates who have continuously fought for this issue.

The Seaquarium executive director claims since the start of the fight with the county, sales have dropped 40 percent.