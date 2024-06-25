Eviction lawsuit filed against owner of Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County filed an eviction lawsuit against the Dolphin Company, owner of the Miami Seaquarium, to force the marine park to leave the government-owned land on Virginia Key.

A judge will now have the final say.

The lawsuit comes after the Miami Seaquarium didn't vacate the property back in April, when they were served with an eviction notice.

The Seaquarium has been accused of not taking care of animals properly.

In a new statement, the Seaquarium responded to the county's lawsuit saying in part, "It is offensive and disconcerting that Miami-Dade County has abruptly filed a baseless lawsuit, despite the pending federal civil rights lawsuit against them. We have demonstrated that allegations regarding animal care no longer reflect USDA no non-compliant items identified during inspection."