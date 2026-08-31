Investigation launched after man's body found floating down Miami River, police say

The Miami Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found floating in a river early Monday morning.

According to Miami police, officers and members of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the area of 455 Northwest North River Drive just after 3 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of a body floating down the Miami River.

The discovery wasn't far from the popular restaurant, Kiki On The River.

Officials said that the body has since been removed from the scene, but the man's identity has not yet been released.

It's unknown how the man ended up in the water, or if foul play is suspected. Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call police.

No other details were available.