Miami's Referendum 3 has become a hot ticket issue on this November's ballot. See both sides of the debate.

Miami voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to approve a plan allowing developers to renovate and lease nearly 28 acres of city-owned land in and around the Rickenbacker and Miami Marine Stadium marinas on Virginia Key.

The proposal has sparked debate over environmental protections, public access, and the future of waterfront properties.

Referendum 3 asks voters whether the city can proceed with an estimated $80 million privately funded redevelopment plan proposed by Virginia Key LLC, a partnership between RCI Group and Suntex Marinas.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, supporters and opponents have pushed competing narratives on social media, highlighting key issues ahead of the vote.

Opponents argue the project would primarily cater to luxury yachts. However, project developer Suntex Marinas states that only about five slips in the proposed marina would accommodate boats longer than 100 feet.

"So it's not anything close to a mega yacht marina," said David Filler, Suntex Marinas' chief development officer.

Environmental impact of the referendum is a central issue

Environmental concerns have also become a central issue. Opponents point to declining seagrass coverage and water quality challenges in Biscayne Bay, arguing major construction could exacerbate existing ecological issues.

"We are at that tipping point in Biscayne Bay where we need to protect our sea grass, water quality," said Laura Reynolds, policy adviser for Friends of Biscayne Bay.

Developers contend environmental protections are integrated into the project. Plans call for living seawalls—3D-printed structures designed to mimic natural habitats like mangrove roots.

Existing tenants' terms have also become part of the debate

The terms for existing tenants have also drawn scrutiny. Adam Gersten, owner of waterfront restaurant Gramps Getaway and a vocal opponent of the referendum, said he has invested more than $500,000 in the restaurant while operating on a month-to-month lease. The restaurant's base rent is about $4,700 per month, with additional expenses bringing total monthly rent closer to $15,000.

Gersten emphasized that voters should evaluate the proposal itself.

"The referendum is not on Adam Gersten. It's not on Gramps Getaway. It is on Suntex and RCI and the marina proposal they did 10 years ago," Gersten said.

If approved, the city would receive a minimum of $2.2 million annually in rent, alongside 6% of the gross revenue generated by the marinas.

"The voters can decide on what they want their asset to give them in return," said Robert Christoph, president of RCI Marine. "Not just as a destination, waterfront access, but also the proper amount of money to be paid to them."

Election Day is Nov. 3.