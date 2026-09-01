South Florida music producer helping bring drive, create opportunities for community

Ted Lucas made his mark in music, launching Slip-N-Slide Records and helping turn South Florida artists into household names.

"Helping Rick Ross be the boss and Trick Daddy accomplish what he accomplished, those are things you have to take your hat off and say man, you know 30 years ago as a kid I would have never imagined, but to do it is something that I'm proud of," Lucas said.

Now, the Miami Gardens native is bringing that same drive to technology, creating opportunities for the community that helped shape him through Tech Tuesdays.

"What we do at Tech Tuesday, I don't want all these big tech companies here and they're not hiring local people. That's important for me, that local people are able to get hired," Lucas said.

Tech Tuesdays connects people with jobs, training and resources while giving local entrepreneurs a place to build their ideas.

Zakiyya White leads the Tech Tuesdays community.

"Tech Tuesdays is a great place for people to come to get access to get resources, to be in community with other people in tech, we really try to make sure there's exposure for people whether they're new founders or they're actively building something," said White.

The events are held in Overtown, intentionally bringing those opportunities directly into the community.

And for Lucas, the mission is bigger than technology. It's about bringing people together to create lasting change.

"You're only as good as your team. And if you get the right community of people together, we can make a big impact here in South Florida," said Lucas.

Tech Tuesdays meets on the first and third Tuesdays in Overtown. Lucas also gives back through mentoring and his work with his former elementary school in Miami Gardens.