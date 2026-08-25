South Florida teens using pizza, technology to get fresh food to those who need it most

A South Florida teen and her brother are using pizza and technology to fight hunger.

Their app connects local businesses and individual donors with charities.

8th grader Ashrita Kaza, 13, and her brother, Anish, are behind Pizza for a Purpose. Started in 2024, the community-driven app connects pizzerias, grocery stores, and individual donors directly with nearby charities and nonprofits.

They've now helped donate more than 25,000 slices.

"The reaction really warms our hearts, their faces just light up the second they get the pizza," said co-founder Ashrita Kaza. "It's very rewarding because it makes everything we do worth it."

Through the app, businesses can offer fresh pizza and connect with a nearby charity, making it easier to get that food directly to people in need.

The idea came after the siblings saw food insecurity firsthand.

"When my brother and I were volunteering at local places, we noticed many families were in line for food, and it wasn't just adults, it was many young children our age and it just shocked us because we didn't think there were kids our age who needed food," Ashrita Kaza said.

One of their partners, The Pantry of Broward, serves more than 600 people each month.

"So, to be able to receive fresh, hot pizzas and hand-deliver them directly to our clients is just a blessing. The smiles on their faces, it's very rewarding, whether it's a grandparent taking it home to their grandkids, or whether it's just a senior who having a pizza for dinner is a luxury item," The Pantry of Broward COO Warren Lubow said.

The partnership puts fresh pizza in the hands of clients every week, Lubow continued.

Individuals can also use the Pizza for a Purpose app to make a donation, giving anyone a way to help provide a fresh meal to a family in need.