South Florida company getting kids moving thanks to program that makes fitness fun

Getting kids off the couch and into the game.

A national nonprofit is teaming up with a South Florida company to help thousands of students get active, learn new sports, and build healthy habits.

From jumping jacks to basketball drills, South Florida kids are moving, thanks to a program that makes fitness fun.

"I've made a lot of friends in this program. Just exercising and conditioning in general has become a lot easier and it's become a lot more fun," said 6th grader, Kaylin Palmer.

Benefits of PHIT Kids Academy go beyond physical fitness

It's called PHIT Kids Academy, a video-based program that teaches children proper exercise techniques and the fundamentals of 14 different sports, and the benefits go beyond physical fitness.

"It provides a foundation for these kids. A lot of these kids have never exercised before, or they've been doing it the wrong way. What this does, it brings a common theme, to these kids. It's almost like these kids open up as well. They're gaining confidence through the program once they learn how to do these exercises properly," said Kevin Palmer with PHIT Kids.

PHIT America founder Jim Baugh says childhood inactivity is a growing problem. Now, a $150,000 donation from South Florida company Alton South Bay is helping bring the program to more schools.

Students say PHIT Kids Academy is making a difference

"So, we designed this program, The Healthy Kids' campaign for South Florida, so now we're going to help so many kids, 100,000 kids in South Florida, through schools, homeschools, our videos can go right in the homes, where kids can learn all these skills. When kids get moving, two things happen, they have fewer mental health issues, and they improve their academic results," said PHIT America founder, Jim Baugh.

For students like Kaylin Palmer, it's already making a difference.

"If this program wasn't here, it wouldn't have gotten me to be better at basketball and better at training in general. It's more fun because, since I know how to do it properly, I'm able to teach it to other people," said Palmer.

Building healthier kids, one workout and one friendship at a time. PHIT America says this fall it will expand to 250 schools, reaching 200,000 kids. Organizers hope more donors will step up to help bring the program to even more schools across Florida and the country.