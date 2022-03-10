Miami Proud: Miami-Dade Teacher Of The Year Unethia Fox Is Inspiring Educator, Role Model

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Unethia Fox has been teaching special education math and coaching volleyball and basketball at the South Miami High School for nearly two decades, and her dedication to her students is remarkable as is her personal story, putting family first in the toughest of times.

She didn't plan to be a teacher; she calls it divine intervention.

A South Miami Cobra herself, class of 1999, and an accomplished athlete, she set out to be a lawyer.

However, a visit to her old school after college graduation and an encounter with the principal would be a game-changer.

"He was like 'Hey, we need a volleyball coach,'" she recalled.

Having played volleyball in high school and at the college level, she took the job, as well as the role of a math teacher, and basically never looked back.

"It was just a perfect fit," Fox said.

She found her niche connecting with kids who need a special kind of teacher.

"Every child is different, not just children with special needs. Every child is different. Just because they have dyslexia or dysgraphia or delay in learning or speech doesn't mean that they are not capable," she said.

Knowing how capable they are, she is tough but relatable, using the same discipline on the court and in the classroom.

"Because if you can practice shooting 100 shots, you can practice solving a system of equations. You are going to accomplish and overcome anything you want as long as you want to, and that's just how I've driven it,"

That determined spirit shone through when tragedy struck her family, twice, first losing her niece - a young mother of three, and not long afterward, her brother Darryl - their grandfather.

"A year and two months apart to be exact," Fox added.

Unexpectedly, but with help from family, she and her husband are raising the young boys.

The youngest was three weeks old and her son was barely one year old at the time.

"Going from one to four boys is a lot. But I can do it. we're doing it."

Her dedication to those kids is no surprise to colleagues and former students and those who nominated her for teacher of the year, who all know how remarkable she is.

Her former student Shaquandria Litmon said, "she's like a second mom, a mentor."

South Miami High Principal Herbert Penton recognized her skills for the job saying she is a leader and a motivator.

Fox was humbled and surprised to be named the district's Teacher of the Year. She was celebrated in style at the awards event as well as back at South Miami.

And just after being honored, she's taken on a new role within the district as a college advisor at MAST Academy.

Coming back to see her South Miami students - a bittersweet moment. There were lots of hugs from the students.

She lives and teaches by a simple motto.

"It doesn't matter where you start, just start. That's my thing."