A South Miami-Dade track club is helping young athletes chase their dreams, both on and off the track. Now, the Goulds Panthers Track Club is hoping to take its talent international, giving its runners the chance to compete in Trinidad.

With Give Miami Day approaching, the community has an opportunity to help make that trip a reality. For 11 years, coach David Jacque has been helping young athletes in Goulds find their stride, but at the Goulds Panthers Track Club, the finish line is about more than winning races.

"We saw an opportunity not just to develop kids for sports, but to make an impact in their lives," said Goulds Panthers Track coach David Jacque.

Coach Jacque came to the U.S. from Trinidad on a track scholarship. Now, he's hoping to give his athletes a similar opportunity, raising money through Give Miami Day to send them to Trinidad for an international track meet.

"So that we can just better ourselves and see what's really out there in the world, and see how fast these people really are outside of Florida and outside the U.S.," said 18-year-old Rory Earle.

For Rory Earle, a high school senior hoping to earn a college scholarship, the experience could be life-changing.

"So we're very proud of our youth, we're very proud of their accomplishments, so we want to champion them, and we want to raise awareness about the important work that's happening here, so hopefully we encourage everyone to show up for them at Give Miami Day," said Julissa Rivera with the Miami Foundation.

And for these young runners, every step on the track is a step toward a future filled with possibility.

If you'd like to help these young athletes make that trip to Trinidad, Give Miami Day is Nov. 19.

You can donate as little as $25, and your gift will be matched, helping these runners get one step closer to their dreams.

You also can support the Goulds Panthers Track Club year-round through its website.