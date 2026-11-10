South Florida woman starts nonprofit "Fierce Females" to help women rebuild their lives

A South Florida woman is turning her own personal struggles into a lifeline for others.

What started as one single mom's fight to get back on her feet has become a community helping other women do the same.

"I actually had left an abusive relationship, became a single mom, two kiddos and I really went through a lot of struggles," said Yonaira Abreu, the founder of the nonprofit Fierce Females.

Abreu turned those struggles into purpose, launching the nonprofit Fierce Females in 2018 to give women the support she once needed.

"I really wanted to ensure the women that may be going through a similar situation knew the steps that I took so it's less of a battle for them," said Abreu.

The organization now hosts seven to ten events a year, offering free self-defense classes, financial education, career resources, and opportunities for women to connect. But getting here wasn't easy.

"When I first started, it was like three people, I posted it everywhere, I had like 100 RSVPs because it's a free event and I was like yes, perfect, and then like two people showed up," said Abreu.

She kept going. Today, some events draw as many as one hundred women including artists finding a place to share their talents, like Leah Simmons. She performed two original songs at this Fierce Females event.

"I felt supported, I felt heard," said Simmons.

For Krystal Goldsby, it's her third year as part of the community. She says it's given her a platform for her art.

"Thank you, thank you," Goldsby said as she hugged Abreu.

For Abreu, every woman who walks through the door is a reminder of why she started.

"I feel total chills because it makes me feel like we're making an impact. That the women are receiving the information, they're receiving the love," she said.

Proving sometimes, the first step to rebuilding your own life, is knowing you don't have to do it alone.

If you can't make it to the events in person, Fierce Females also has a strong online community where they post key takeaways from the events and downloadable materials.

The focus is on women rebuilding their lives who are looking for a place to connect and grow.

For more information, check out the Fierce Females website.