South Florida family raising awareness of sudden cardiac death through free community EKG screenings

A South Florida family is turning tragedy into a lifesaving mission.

After losing their 19-year-old son, Eli Silverman, to an undiagnosed heart condition, they're raising awareness about sudden cardiac death through free community EKG screenings. Their hope is that one simple test can save another family from heartbreak.

Father Steve Silverman and his son Josh spent the afternoon looking through family photos of Eli Silverman, remembering the vibrant college student, athlete, brother, and friend whose sudden death changed their lives forever.

Now they're honoring him by helping prevent the same tragedy from happening to other families.

"That day, he played 18 holes of golf, a couple hours of pickleball, came home, didn't feel exactly right, took a shower and he went to bed and my wife found him the next morning with my son," said Steve Silverman.

Doctors say an EKG could have detected the heart condition that claimed Eli Silverman's life. His family founded the Eli's Lasting Impact Foundation to provide heart screenings and raise awareness.

"I know from personal experience that it saved my life, after my brother passed away, I went in for testing, and the doctors found an arrhythmia in my EKG which led to medical intervention which ultimately had lifesaving implications for me," said Josh Silverman, Eli's brother.

More than 300 young people attended a free screening event in partnership with the City of Aventura.

"Chances are we'll save a life today because one of the people we tested today will find out they need to go have an ablation to save their life. It's a tragedy that should never ever happen and if you play a varsity sport, you're required to have this test," said Mayor of Aventura, Howard Weinberg.

"It's very easy and painless. It takes less than 10 minutes, and it can make all the difference," said Eli's friend, Max Rappoport.

For Eli's family, every screening is another chance to protect someone else's future.

"We're doing this to help save lives, we're doing this to help make sure my son's legacy and life shines forever and if we can spare one family or one life, then we know that we're going to make my son proud," said Steve Silverman.

Eli's legacy now lives on through a simple test that could mean the difference between life and death.