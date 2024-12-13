Is it illegal in Pennsylvania to drive with Christmas lights on your car?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Driving with Christmas lights on a vehicle in Pennsylvania is illegal, authorities said.

Christmas lights on cars turn heads, but a police department in Pennsylvania wants to remind drivers of the hazards.

In a news release, the York County Regional Police Department in central Pennsylvania said there has been a recent trend across the country of drivers decorating their vehicles with Christmas lights and hitting the streets. The department said while it may seem festive, the lights are distracting to other drivers and illegal in the Keystone State.

According to the Pennsylvania Code, a lamp is illegal on a vehicle in Pennsylvania "unless it is available as original equipment."

"So please save your lights for your home and don't decorate your vehicle with them," the York County police department said. "We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season."

Police in Pennsylvania are not the only law enforcement officials warning drivers about Christmas lights on vehicles. Police in Massachusetts warned about Christmas lights on cars earlier this month, while the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a similar warning to drivers.

"While this might look cool and be festive, we would to remind you that it is illegal," a Facebook post from the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

But it's not just police in America telling drivers it is illegal to have Christmas lights on vehicles. The North Wales Police had to remind drivers in the United Kingdom about the hazards of Christmas lights on cars.

"Enjoy the festive period but please keep the decorations on your tree next time," the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit posted to Facebook.