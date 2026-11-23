A cell phone video posted on social media shows a Miami Police officer punching a suspect in the face five times before being pulled away by a fellow officer, but police say the officer was defending himself after being bitten in the inner thigh.

The incident occurred during Halloween weekend after police responded early Sunday morning to a complaint that the suspect had grabbed his girlfriend's backside, according to an arrest report.

Charlene Breed, a visitor from the San Francisco area who recorded the video, said she witnessed the confrontation unfold.

In the video, a bystander can be heard saying, "He is cuffed. You don't have to use force. He is already cuffed." The officer yells, "Shut up," before punching the suspect five times until a female officer pulls him back as the crowd chants, "You are going to lose your job."

Miami Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Gabriel Thomas. Police stated Thomas was intoxicated and disorderly when he bit Officer Diaz on the inner thigh, injuring him and forcing him to defend himself by striking the suspect. Thomas was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

"All of a sudden we see the officer begins punching the individual in the face," Breed said. "It was very surprising because I thought he was not doing anything. I thought it was excessive. Maybe the guy was just trying to get some air. Even if he was being bitten, he did not seem like a threat."

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, defended the officer's actions.

"This seems alarming, but you are only seeing one side from the video," Stahl said. "They are trying to take this guy into custody, and he is biting the officer and causing him to strike back. There will be a full investigation, but he is biting him. It took 3 or 4 officers to subdue him, but he is not acting right. He is irrational."

Stahl added that striking the suspect was consistent with training.

"The officer had no other choice but to strike him," Stahl said. "This is what we are taught in the academy when a guy is biting you. You cannot see that. There is a lot more investigation to be done, but we stand by our officer."