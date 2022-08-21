Watch CBS News
Miami PD officer behind bars after allegedly attempting to drive patrol car under the influence

MIAMI – A Miami police officer is temporarily out of a job after he allegedly attempted to drive a city police cruiser under the influence.

Investigators with the city's anti-corruption unit were monitoring Jeffrey Marcano last night as part of an ongoing internal affairs investigation.

Detectives say they spotted Marcano driving his police cruiser before stopping at a restaurant in Brickell and drinking what appeared to be alcohol.

When Marcano walked back to his car, investigators say he appeared to stagger and sway.

Detectives approached his vehicle when they noticed Marcano turn on the cruiser.

They found two small bags with a substance believed to be cocaine on him.

Marcano was taken into custody and has been suspended without pay pending an investigation.

