Miami police officer injured, wrong-way driver critically hurt in I-95 Express Lanes crash

A Miami police officer and a wrong-way driver were hospitalized following a serious crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, according to the Miami Police Department.

Investigators say the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. on June 21 in the northbound I-95 Express Lanes.

According to police, an officer was traveling northbound when a male driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes collided with the patrol vehicle.

A wrong-way crash Injured a Miami police officer and another driver off I-95 Express lanes. CBS News Miami

Both the officer and the driver were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said the officer is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the Kia remains in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the identities of either person involved.

The circumstances leading up to the wrong-way crash remain under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available Sunday morning.

CBS News Miami will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.