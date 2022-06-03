Miami Police: Officer assaulted during investigation; search on for suspect

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a person they say assaulted one of their officers on Friday morning.

Authorities said they were in investigating a case involving a retail theft offender in the area of 650 NE 30th Street and "during the midst of the investigation one of our officers was assaulted by a male subject who fled the scene."

Police set up a perimeter in the area as they continued searching for their suspect.

They said their suspect does not appear to be armed.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.