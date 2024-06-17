Watch CBS News
Police investigate vandalism at downtown Miami bagel shop

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating vandalism at a bagel shop. 

Police said it happened early Sunday morning, at around 4 a.m., at the Holy Bagels & Pizzeria-Downtown near 90 NW and 1st Street. 

miami-bagel-shop-vandelism.jpg
Vandalism under investigation at downtown Miami bagel shop. CBS News Miami

Miami police said they responded to investigate the reported vandalism at the shop and when detectives got there, they discovered red spray paint on the front of the store. 

The paint has since been cleaned and business the shop has reopened. 

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

First published on June 17, 2024 / 3:33 PM EDT

