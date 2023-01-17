Man arrested after shots fired, car crashes through fence in Miami

MIAMI - A man has been arrested in Miami after shots were fired in Overtown and after police say he took off and crashed his car through a fence by a home.

CBS4 was on the scene as he was taken into custody, prompting Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva to say, "Obviously, we are going to consider this man quite brazen and armed and dangerous. And we do not want him to strike again. So there will be a diligent investigation and he will be charged accordingly."

Delva told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that it was just before 1 p.m. when officers responded to 1118 N.W. 1st Court in Overtown after a report of shots being fired.

She said they checked and found shell casings and checked the area and local hospitals and found that no one had been wounded or hurt.

She said police put out a BOLO or Be on the Lookout Bulletin.

She said, "Officers were able to start canvassing, and at Northwest 7th Avenue and 34th Street, the officers observed a vehicle they were on the lookout for and they tried to conduct a traffic stop and that's when he took off and lost control and crashed at the corner of Northwest 5th Avenue and 33rd Street."

She said Miami Fire Rescue was called to use their ladder to retrieve a gun that the suspect had thrown onto the roof of the home.

She said, "Further investigation did reveal that the suspect did throw his gun on the roof of the home."

She said it's not known how many shots were fired in Overtown or why the suspect did what he did. She said charges are pending.

She said it was very fortunate that no one was injured.

She said, "It's very concerning because this happened in broad daylight and we have a lot of residents in the community and people who go to and from work and even schools in the area."

"This is the type of individual we needed to capture and charge accordingly because this is unacceptable. It's definitely not acceptable to have this individual committing these types of crimes. Someone could have gotten hurt."