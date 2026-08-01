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3 Miami police officers hospitalized after 2 back-to-back crashes, officials say

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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Three Miami police officers were hospitalized after a sequence of crashes on Saturday afternoon. 

According to the PIO of the City of Miami Police Department, the first officer-involved crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. at Southwest 22nd Avenue and 1st Street. In that crash, one officer was injured. 

While responding to the crash, two additional officers were involved in a second crash at Northwest 16th Avenue and West Flagler Street, according to the public information officer. 

All three officers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue in stable condition. 

It is unknown what caused both crashes. No additional information has been released. 

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