3 Miami police officers hospitalized after 2 back-to-back crashes, officials say

Three Miami police officers were hospitalized after a sequence of crashes on Saturday afternoon.

According to the PIO of the City of Miami Police Department, the first officer-involved crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. at Southwest 22nd Avenue and 1st Street. In that crash, one officer was injured.

While responding to the crash, two additional officers were involved in a second crash at Northwest 16th Avenue and West Flagler Street, according to the public information officer.

All three officers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue in stable condition.

It is unknown what caused both crashes. No additional information has been released.