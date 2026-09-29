2 men hospitalized after a shooting in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, police say

Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left 2 men injured in the Overtown neighborhood on Tuesday night.

According to police, they responded to a shot spotter alert in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue between 6th and 7th Street at approximately 9:53 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and transported the men to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center.

It is unknown the two men's involvement in the shooting was and what the circumstances surrounding what led up to it.

No additional information has been released as the investigation continues.